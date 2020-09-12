Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 8,778 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,778 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $32,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 22.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 38,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 93.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 65,759 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 32,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.09. 18,324,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,871,242. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

