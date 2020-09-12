Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 9,897 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 418,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CSX were worth $29,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of CSX by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.17. 2,892,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,221. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens raised CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

