Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $24.28 Million Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $24,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after buying an additional 72,071 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 49.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 93.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 772,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,236,000 after acquiring an additional 373,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.75. 1,631,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $161.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.01. The company has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.26.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.92.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

