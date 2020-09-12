Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $30.10 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,070 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $30,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 61.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,303,847,000 after purchasing an additional 781,909 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 24.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.58. 3,098,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

In other news, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,832,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

