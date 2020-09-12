Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $30.86 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $30,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.83.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,104. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $202.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

