Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $32.16 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $32,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,494,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 79.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,097,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,558 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 169.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,589,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,037 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,684.6% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,755,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,983 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 127.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,723,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,230 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 8,968,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,758. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.32.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

