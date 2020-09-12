Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $37.91 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $37,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,830 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 60.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after buying an additional 1,293,131 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Caterpillar by 45.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,662,000 after buying an additional 1,071,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Caterpillar by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after buying an additional 1,023,938 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.05.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,235,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,579. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $155.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.