Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 1,627 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $31,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Port Capital LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 59,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Roper Technologies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $7,196,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,982. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total transaction of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROP. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $399.60. The company had a trading volume of 561,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $430.29 and a 200 day moving average of $374.26.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.