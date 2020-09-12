Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 34,404 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,404 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar General worth $27,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Shares of DG traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.50. 1,676,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.85. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $206.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,789.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,102 shares of company stock valued at $17,502,742 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.