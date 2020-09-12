Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 8,582 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Progressive worth $29,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 62.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Argus cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.54.

In other Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total transaction of $555,338.40. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $1,183,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,223,844.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,719 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,353. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.31. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $96.20.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

