Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 603,421 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $25,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 855,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,021,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 156.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 75,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 46,210 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.65.

Shares of COP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.11. 6,765,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,583. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

