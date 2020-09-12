Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $36,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,996,454,000 after buying an additional 403,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after buying an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,066,000 after buying an additional 130,788 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,845,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,564,000 after buying an additional 79,780 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.47.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,196,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,137. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day moving average is $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

