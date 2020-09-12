Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,731,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,580 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of General Electric worth $32,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in General Electric by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,603,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,374,000 after buying an additional 3,423,924 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 56,510 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,765,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,096,368. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.91. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

