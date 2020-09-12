Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Stryker were worth $34,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 110.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 473,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after buying an additional 248,400 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.80.

SYK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $202.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,265. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.67.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

