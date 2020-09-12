Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 182 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,258 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.09% of FedEx worth $31,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $8.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.79. 4,833,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,963. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.27 and its 200-day moving average is $147.33. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $233.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday. BofA Securities increased their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.58, for a total transaction of $1,644,480.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $399,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,058 shares of company stock worth $7,149,678 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

