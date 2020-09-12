Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,345 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $24,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,915. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.64. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $457,405.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,019 shares of company stock worth $6,847,410. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

