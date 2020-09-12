Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $24,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,005,911,000 after buying an additional 1,175,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,336,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,846,000 after buying an additional 44,733 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,144,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,595,000 after buying an additional 38,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,802,000 after buying an additional 229,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 2,443,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,059,000 after buying an additional 387,574 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.96. 1,901,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,750. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $67.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $219.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.43.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.82.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.