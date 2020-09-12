Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by New England Asset Management Inc.

New England Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 68,521 shares during the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 43,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 170,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,437 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 52,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

PEG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,956. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,357 shares of company stock valued at $345,959. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

