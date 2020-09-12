QAD Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of QADB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.99. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823. QAD has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $612.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3,002.00 and a beta of 1.27.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. QAD had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 0.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QADB shares. Sidoti started coverage on QAD in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised QAD from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Cloud ERP and QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

