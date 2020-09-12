Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Short Interest Update

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.69. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,182. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranger Energy Services stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Ranger Energy Services worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

