Ravencoin Classic Trading Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $47,892.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00119079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00266579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.01601199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00202833 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,001,000,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

