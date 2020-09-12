Raymond James Raises Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $100.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $138.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Haemonetics stock opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 4,456 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $402,154.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 5,084 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $446,324.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,808 shares of company stock worth $10,556,869 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 4,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

