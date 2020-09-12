Raymond James Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of AERI opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $540.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 247.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,130,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 502,700 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

