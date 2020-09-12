RealChain (RCT) Reaches Market Cap of $98,489.60

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $98,489.60 and approximately $7,155.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. During the last seven days, RealChain has traded up 52.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.63 or 0.04914466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00037536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00053589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,044,073 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund . The official website for RealChain is rcfund.org

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

