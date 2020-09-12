Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $557.00 to $549.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $584.46.

REGN traded down $5.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $544.75. 814,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $609.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $271.37 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.89, for a total transaction of $2,101,204.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,323 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,657.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,884 shares of company stock worth $101,905,916. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

