Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (TSE:RME) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

Shares of RME traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.54. 6,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,267. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a twelve month low of C$3.32 and a twelve month high of C$7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.63. The company has a market cap of $86.46 million and a P/E ratio of 54.85.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$213.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Rocky Mountain Dealerships will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upgraded Rocky Mountain Dealerships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded Rocky Mountain Dealerships from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

