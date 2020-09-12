Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €175.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €207.00 ($243.53).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €183.02 ($215.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €181.81 and a 200-day moving average of €173.20. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

