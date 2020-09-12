Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €24.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.00 ($27.06).

EPA CS opened at €17.26 ($20.31) on Tuesday. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business’s 50-day moving average is €17.43 and its 200 day moving average is €18.84.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

