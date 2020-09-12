Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€137.00” Price Target for Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €148.00 ($174.12) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €149.38 ($175.74).

EPA RI opened at €142.35 ($167.47) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €141.84. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

