SafeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.55 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $58.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00050982 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00763227 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,388.56 or 1.00045363 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.04 or 0.01676046 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012439 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00138584 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002274 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

