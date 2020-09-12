Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNLSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -47.63 and a beta of 1.53. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

