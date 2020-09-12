Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

PUGOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Redburn Partners raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PEUGEOT SA/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.24. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

