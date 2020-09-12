Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

PUGOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Redburn Partners raised PEUGEOT SA/ADR to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PEUGEOT SA/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.24. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

PEUGEOT SA/ADR Company Profile

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

The Fly

