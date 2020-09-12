Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America cut shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS POAHY opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.

PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

