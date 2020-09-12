Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR (OTCMKTS:POAHY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America cut shares of PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS POAHY opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PORSCHE AUTOMOB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.