Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VWAGY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

VWAGY stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.69. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 billion. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

