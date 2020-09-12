Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VWAGY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
VWAGY stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.69. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $20.35.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.
Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.