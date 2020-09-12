Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €600.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KER has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €590.00 ($694.12) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €589.00 ($692.94) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €540.00 ($635.29) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €559.27 ($657.96).

EPA KER opened at €570.60 ($671.29) on Tuesday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company has a fifty day moving average of €509.26 and a 200-day moving average of €483.78.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

