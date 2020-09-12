Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush restated a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.90.

SGMO stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,950,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,579,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 946,386 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,546,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,753,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,508,000 after purchasing an additional 814,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 947,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 477,097 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

