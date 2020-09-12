Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Research Coverage Started at BofA Securities

BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.90.

SGMO stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 2.17. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 178,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

