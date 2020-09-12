Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SAFM. Stephens raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra lowered their price target on Sanderson Farms from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut Sanderson Farms from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $102.13 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. 5.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,431,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,917,000 after purchasing an additional 487,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,186,000 after buying an additional 43,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,939,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,243,000 after buying an additional 303,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,153,000 after buying an additional 155,685 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

