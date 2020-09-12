Seaport Global Securities Upgrades Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) to Buy

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphic Packaging from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

