SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($1.14). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 173.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($3.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The business’s revenue was down 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $281,955.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10,298.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the period.

Shares of SEAS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.72. 851,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,665. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit