SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) will announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($1.14). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 173.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($3.62). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. The business’s revenue was down 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $281,955.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 498.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 10,298.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the period.

Shares of SEAS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.72. 851,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,665. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $36.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

