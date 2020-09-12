Sei Investments Co. Acquires 20,043 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Msci worth $37,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Msci by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,528,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,035,000 after acquiring an additional 556,688 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Msci by 1,158.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 506,381 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Msci by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,273,000 after purchasing an additional 484,992 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Msci in the 1st quarter worth about $127,387,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Msci by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,123,000 after purchasing an additional 353,857 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.25. 529,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,334. The company has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 0.85. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $210.34 and a 1 year high of $398.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $366.04 and its 200 day moving average is $330.25.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total value of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,106.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total transaction of $868,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,349,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,988,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.