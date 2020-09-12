Sei Investments Co. Buys 4,209 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Moody’s worth $40,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 941.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Moody’s by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 64.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

NYSE MCO traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.94. 608,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,629. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total transaction of $439,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,033,353. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.