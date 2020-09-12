Sei Investments Co. Buys 68,980 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,980 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Chubb worth $44,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,140,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,065 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Chubb by 107.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,684,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,302 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Chubb by 139.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,202,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 169.5% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,640,000 after purchasing an additional 921,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,659,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,637,347,000 after purchasing an additional 919,127 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.39 and its 200-day moving average is $122.74. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

