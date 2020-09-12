Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046,745 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,261 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $40,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.00. 3,521,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on BK shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.03.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

