Sei Investments Co. Has $36.02 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,805 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $36,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 156.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 75,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,210 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 225,653 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, July 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

NYSE:COP traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $33.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,765,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,583. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.65. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

