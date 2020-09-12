Sei Investments Co. Has $37.17 Million Stock Position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 522,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,074 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $37,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in GCI Liberty during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in GCI Liberty during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP raised its position in GCI Liberty by 152.9% during the second quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 409,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 247,690 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in GCI Liberty by 210.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in GCI Liberty by 466.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 82,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCI Liberty stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.37. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $84.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $3,127,093.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 728,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,138,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLIBA shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

