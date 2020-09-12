Sei Investments Co. Has $51.92 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,376 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $51,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $670,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.37. 3,524,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $148.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $1,606,780.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,578.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock valued at $31,419,345 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.