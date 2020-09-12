Sei Investments Co. Sells 22,386 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,386 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of AON worth $63,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of AON by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 33,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AON by 357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,297. Aon PLC has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.22.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 64.99% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon PLC will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

