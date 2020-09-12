Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $735-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.39 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.29.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

NYSE ST opened at $42.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $576.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.