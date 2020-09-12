Sharder (SS) Market Cap Hits $3.55 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 29.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Sharder token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a market cap of $3.55 million and $177,162.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sharder has traded up 36.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045372 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $510.63 or 0.04914466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00037536 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00053589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder (SS) is a token. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org

Sharder Token Trading

Sharder can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

